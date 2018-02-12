CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:dallas police, Dallas Police Department, Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes, Local TV, Police Response Times

DALLAS (CBS11) – The Dallas Police Department has reassigned 84 officers as the average response time to the most urgent calls continues to rise.

Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes said, “Our goal is that a priority one call is to be there within eight minutes, and we’re not making it.”

Pughes said the average response time of priority one calls rose from just over eight minutes last year to nine minutes this year.

He said the problem is worst during the daytime.

So starting January 31, DPD began reassigning crime response teams and undercover officers at the seven substations to help answer calls.

Some detectives are in the process of moving from headquarters to the seven substations.

“We need all hands on deck to help reduce the response times,” said Pughes. “We’re continuing to battle the response time. We battled it last year, we’re continuing to battle it this year.”

Chief Pughes said the department’s efforts should reduce response times, but says it won’t happen overnight.

The President of the Dallas Police Association, Mike Mata though expressed concern.

“Your response times might come down, the problem is you still have caseload that is going to the detectives. So that caseload isn’t going to drop. If anything, it’s going to grow as we go into summertime,” said Mata.

The city says it’s struggling to hire new officers — a problem he says departments are experiencing throughout much of the country.

But Mata says the department’s pay is still too low when compared to the suburbs. “Raise pay and benefits, so that we can get the best qualified officer and we can keep the best qualified officer.”

Dallas PD Expands Investigation Into Vice Unit

Chief Pughes said DPD’s investigation into its Vice Unit has expanded.

It was this past November when the department announced it temporarily disbanded the unit that oversees prostitution and gambling investigations and reassigned its 20 officers after what it called serious concerns.

Pughes said, “Once you turn over one stone, you find another problem. So the investigation has grown since we started it. So we were concerned from the beginning. We continue to be concerned about what we’re discovering through that investigation.”

Pughes said it’s an in-depth investigation that’s reviewing activities back to 2016.

But for now, he said there’s no timetable. “It’s very difficult to come up with an end because as we bring people down and talk to witnesses, we find more things. It often sends us down another trail that we have to continue to investigate.”

While Pughes said he can’t release details, he wants to have the investigation wrapped up as quickly as possible so they can put some new policies and procedures in place in the Vice Unit and “start over again.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch