DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police need help finding a young woman that’s been missing since Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say 17-year-old Gloria Paz was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling on foot in the 10000 block of Ruth Ann Drive.
Ms. Paz is described as a Latin, 5’4″, weighing 150 lbs, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray jogging pants, and brown shoes.
Officials say Paz is considered a danger to herself.
If you see this person please contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.