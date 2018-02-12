DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for two juvenile suspects after a woman was robbed, slashed and groped late Sunday night. It happened just before midnight in the 3900 block of McKinney Avenue, as the victim was outside with her dog.

According to police, the woman was approached by two teenagers. One of the suspects pushed the woman to the ground while the other one slashed her arms, legs and torso with a box cutter. The victim also told police that she was groped by the boys as they attacked her and took her purse.

The suspects fled from the scene on foot.

Officials described one suspect as a black male between 13 and 15 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a black hoodie that was turned inside out.

The other suspect was a black male, also between 13 and 15 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build and wearing a similar outfit. But this teen had red Beats by Dre headphones and a ‘JIC’ tattoo under his left eye. He was the suspect carrying the box cutter.

Anybody who might have information about this incident, or any recent similar incidents, is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3584 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

In the meantime, the Dallas Police Department has asked citizens to “remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times.”