DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman is missing and Dallas Police are concerned for his safety.
Police say he has diminished mental capacity and needs medication.
Coleman, 48, played for the Cowboys in the early 1990s and helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994.
When CBS11 interviewed him in 2013, he said he was concerned about all of the hard hits he took during his time in the NFL.
He is 6’1’’, weighs 275 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Coleman was last seen on February 9 around 4:00 p.m. wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black shorts with black sandals.
He was last seen leaving the 3500 block of Culver Street in a silver 2016 Ford Escape SUV, with Florida license plate number GVF-P44.
Anyone with information regarding Coleman is asked to contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.