DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman is missing and Dallas Police are concerned for his safety.

Police say he has diminished mental capacity and needs medication.

screen shot 2018 02 12 at 9 11 23 pm e1518491560409 Former Cowboys Player Missing, Needs Medication

Lincoln Coleman

Coleman, 48, played for the Cowboys in the early 1990s and helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994.

When CBS11 interviewed him in 2013, he said he was concerned about all of the hard hits he took during his time in the NFL.

He is 6’1’’, weighs 275 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Coleman was last seen on February 9 around 4:00 p.m. wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black shorts with black sandals. 

He was last seen leaving the 3500 block of Culver Street in a silver 2016 Ford Escape SUV, with Florida license plate number GVF-P44.

Anyone with information regarding Coleman is asked to contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.

 

gettyimages 353883 Former Cowboys Player Missing, Needs Medication

4 Sep 1994: Running back Lincoln Coleman of the Dallas Cowboys gets tackled by a Pittsburgh Steelers player during a game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys won the game, 26-9. Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

