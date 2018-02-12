CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Andrew Greenstein
Filed Under:Fort Worth, Infrastructure, Mayor Betsy Price, meeting, Politics, President Donald Trump

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – The mayor of Fort Worth is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump today in Washington D.C.

Reports say Mayor Betsy Price is in Washington today to talk infrastructure with President Trump.

“It’s quite an honor to be invited to come and represent” said Mayor Price.

Mayor Price says she will discuss things like roads, airport renovations and broadband internet access with the President, and she wants to be reassured that those needs are being met with as few strings attached as possible.

Price says as one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, it’s important for Fort Worth to have a seat at the table.

“Hi-growth cities need a lot of infrastructure work” said Price. “If we’re there at the table, we’ll have a chance to present ourselves and for them to understand our needs.”

