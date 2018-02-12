FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – The mayor of Fort Worth is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump today in Washington D.C.
Reports say Mayor Betsy Price is in Washington today to talk infrastructure with President Trump.
“It’s quite an honor to be invited to come and represent” said Mayor Price.
Mayor Price says she will discuss things like roads, airport renovations and broadband internet access with the President, and she wants to be reassured that those needs are being met with as few strings attached as possible.
Price says as one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, it’s important for Fort Worth to have a seat at the table.
“Hi-growth cities need a lot of infrastructure work” said Price. “If we’re there at the table, we’ll have a chance to present ourselves and for them to understand our needs.”