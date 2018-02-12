DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is rolling out the welcome mat for potential Dallas area transplants by offering a pair of free tickets to see his Mavs play at the American Airlines Center.
Cuban wants millennials to know if they’re “looking for a place to live, work and grow, there’s no better place to be than our region.”
In a recent video, Cuban highlights what makes Dallas a unique city for young professionals and entrepreneurs and the opportunities that are available.
“Dallas is a diverse, vibrant city. You’re going to find every race, color, creed and that brings a diversity of ideas. That makes our businesses smarter, better,” Cuban said. “There’s nothing you can’t accomplish here in Dallas, Texas.”
Cuban wants folks to know, anyone thinking about coming to Dallas, come watch a Mavs game. “First two tickets are on me,” Cuban said. “Beers on you. We’re going to have fun.”
