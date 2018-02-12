PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police need information to help solve a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday.
Police said around 4:40 p.m. on February 7, officers responded a report of a man lying in the roadway in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 75, just south of Legacy Drive.
He appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
Police believe the victim, John Curtis Shelby, 36, may have been a pedestrian walking along the shoulder of the highway. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Police said he was wearing brown pants, blue striped button-down shirt and had a shaved head and a full beard, but at this point have no information on who hit him or even the type of vehicle.
Plano Police traffic investigators are seeking assistance from the public for anyone who may have witnessed this victim being struck by a vehicle and are asking them to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.