CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:David Sherrard, First Baptist Church of Richardson, Line of Duty Death, Local TV, Richardson Police, visitation

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS11) – Crowds flooded into the First Baptist Church of Richardson to pay their respects to fallen Richardson officer David Sherrard.

Families could be seen walking hand-in-hand as they entered the church on Monday.

Some were with their children, others were wearing blue.

They were all there for Sherrard.

“I almost was that guy two years ago and that’ll punch you in the gut. It hurts,” said Officer Matt Pearce of the Fort Worth Police Department.

Pearce nearly lost his life two years ago after being shot five times during the pursuit of a suspect on the run.

“For me, it’s extremely important to get out there, show my face, say hey… I remember what happened two years ago,” said Pearce. “I’m sure y’all were praying for me. Well now I’m here to support you.”

He knows who is hurting the most right now.

“The family. It’s the family. They’re victims in this whole thing and we want to protect everyone we can. We really do. But when you see the family hurt, we hurt,” said Pearce.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 11 27 41 am copy Crowd Pays Respects At Visitation For Fallen Richardson Officer

David Sherrard (credit: Richardson Police Department)

Deborah Dahl does not even know the Sherrard family, but she too understands their grief.

“I just wanted to be here for her,” said Dahl.

She said the “blue family” was there for her when her husband, Irving Police Officer Mark Dahl died nearly two years ago.

Dahl, a motorcycle officer, was on his way to work when a crash ended his life.

“I wouldn’t be here without the support of the community, the police,” said Dahl.

A father himself, Officer Pearce said his heart is heavy for Sherrard’s two daughters who will now grow up without their dad.

“When one person goes down, it affects us all. It takes a piece of us with them,” said Pearce.

Sherrard’s memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Watermark Church in Dallas.

avisit Crowd Pays Respects At Visitation For Fallen Richardson Officer

Officer David Sherrard visitation (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch