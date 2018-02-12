WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Weatherford High School are returning to campus on Monday after the weekend death of a classmate. Ryan Segar was hit by a truck on Friday night while riding his bicycle across Interstate-20 near the South Main Street bridge.
Like many teenagers on a Friday night, Segar had gone to the movies with friends. But the 15-year-old boy never came home.
Instead, the teenager’s parents were notified by police that Segar had tried to cross the highway in Weatherford on his bicycle, and was struck by a vehicle. “The guy tried to stop, but it was too little, too late,” Segar’s father explained, noting that no one is to blame but the teen himself.
The truck driver who struck the teenager remained at the scene and was cooperative. He will not be facing any charges in this incident. “We don’t blame the driver,” Segar’s stepmother added, stating that the teen “made a bad decision. Our entire family is broken.”
Segar is being remembered for his love of engineering and art. Grief counselors will be available for Weatherford High School students and staff members on Monday. A GoFundMe page has been established to help Segar’s family with funeral expenses during this difficult time.