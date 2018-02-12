CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:Car Crash, Interstate 20, Local TV, Ryan Segar, Weatherford, Weatherford High School

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Weatherford High School are returning to campus on Monday after the weekend death of a classmate. Ryan Segar was hit by a truck on Friday night while riding his bicycle across Interstate-20 near the South Main Street bridge.

Like many teenagers on a Friday night, Segar had gone to the movies with friends. But the 15-year-old boy never came home.

Instead, the teenager’s parents were notified by police that Segar had tried to cross the highway in Weatherford on his bicycle, and was struck by a vehicle. “The guy tried to stop, but it was too little, too late,” Segar’s father explained, noting that no one is to blame but the teen himself.

The truck driver who struck the teenager remained at the scene and was cooperative. He will not be facing any charges in this incident. “We don’t blame the driver,” Segar’s stepmother added, stating that the teen “made a bad decision. Our entire family is broken.”

27638412 15182521640 r Weatherford Students Return To School After Classmates Death

Ryan Segar (credit: Segar Family via GoFundMe)

Segar is being remembered for his love of engineering and art. Grief counselors will be available for Weatherford High School students and staff members on Monday. A GoFundMe page has been established to help Segar’s family with funeral expenses during this difficult time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch