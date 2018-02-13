CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CNN) – Bill Paxton, whose career credits included roles in “Titanic,” “Aliens,” and HBO’s “Big Love,” died February 25, 2017, just days after undergoing heart surgery. He was 61.

Paxton’s family alleges the surgeon used “a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience” and that the hospital and surgeon, “misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery,” according to the suit.

They believe those factors contributed to Paxton’s post-surgery complications.

“Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust,” the family’s attorney Bruce Broillet said in a statement. “The surgeon’s actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death.”

CNN has contacted representatives for Cedars-Sinai for comment.

Paxton’s death certificate officially lists his cause of death as stroke after heart surgery.

Paxton was survived by his two children, James and Lydia, and his wife of 30 years, Louise Paxton.

CNN’s Stella Chan contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

