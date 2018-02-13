CBS 11Crime scene tape (credit: cbsdfw.com) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
Filed Under:Crime, High Speed Chase, plano, Plano Police Department, Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Police chase that began early Tuesday morning in Plano has ended in Richardson.

Plano police officer David Tilley says it started after a man found one of the suspects hiding in his car that was parked in his driveway around 4:00 a.m. this morning.

“A homeowner discovered someone inside his motor vehicle parked at, at his residence” said Officer Tilley. “It was reported to us that the suspect in this case displayed a firearm. He jumped into a vehicle that was occupied by other individuals and took off.”

The high-speed chase ended on the southbound service road of Central Expressway, between Campbell Road and Collins Blvd.

At one point, the chase reached speeds of 100 mph according to reports.

“Fortunately there was very little traffic on the road at that time so that allowed them to continue following the vehicle into Richardson” said Tilley.

The southbound US 75 frontage road in Richardson at Campbell Rd was closed as police continued to search the area.

Police have three people in custody.

