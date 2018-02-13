RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends will gather today to say farewell to a fallen Richardson police officer. The funeral for David Sherrard is scheduled for this afternoon. The 37-year-old was shot and killed last week after responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex.

Loved ones and fellow officers crowded First Baptist Richardson on Monday evening for Sherrard’s visitation. Today his body will be escorted to Watermark Community Church for his funeral.

A steady stream of people attended the visitation. Parents, kids, police officers from other cities, and even strangers all came together to pay their respects.

Deborah Dahl does not know the Sherrard family, but she is the widow of an Irving police officer and she said she remembers how much it meant to have support from North Texans. “I wouldn’t be here without the support of the community [and] the police,” the widow said.

Also in the crowd was Fort Worth police Officer Matt Pearce, who nearly died in the line of duty two years ago after being shot seven times. Officer Pearce said the loss of Officer Sherrard is palpable. “The family. It’s the family, they’re victims in this whole thing and we want to protect everyone we can, we really do. But when you see the family hurt, we hurt.”

Tributes have overwhelmed a police SUV set up outside Richardson Police Headquarters as a special memorial for Officer Sherrard. Everyday, for the last five days, people on their way inside have paused near the throngs of flowers, cards and balloons to acknowledge the fallen officer.

Late Monday night, police officers moved Officer Sherrard’s coffin, draped in an American flag, from First Baptist Richardson, to the Dallas campus of Watermark Community Church for the funeral today.

Officer Sherrard died serving the community and today the community will honor him. Many, if not all, of the Richardson police force will be in Dallas for the service.

The public funeral is set to begin at 2 p.m. and a private graveside service will follow.

Officer Sherrard is the first Richardson police officer to be killed in the line of duty. He leaves behind his wife, Nicole, and his two daughters, Emily and Grace.