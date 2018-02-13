CBS 11A bull tries to escape a running wildfire on April 19, 2011 in Graford, Texas. (credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: […]
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says communities that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey will be able to apply for more than $1 billion in federal funds that can be used on projects to help prevent or lessen damage from future storms.

Abbott said Tuesday the funding can be used by cities and counties to pay for a variety of projects, including buyouts and elevations of homes, seawalls and large scale channeling of waterways.

orange texas floods 842230274 Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

Robert Licatino helps his son clean up his auto body shop after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding on September 3, 2017 in Orange, Texas. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He says $500 million of the funding is available and ready to be disbursed once communities submit and get approval for their applications.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 25 and dumped more than 60 inches of rain in some areas in Southeast Texas after weakening to a tropical storm.

