*High Yesterday: 48; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 2.07”*
- Very little sunshine this week.
- Scattered showers today….ending late.
- Warming temps through Thursday. Near 80??
- 40 degree temperature drop Friday, with precipitation.
- Quick warm up Sunday-Tuesday.
- Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39
Fat Tuesday: Cloudy and cool. 40% chance of showers. High: Upper 40s. Wind: East 5 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and continued cool. 30% chance of showers. Low: Mid 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.
Valentines Day: Cloudy, foggy and cool. Drizzle possible. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: South 5-15 mph.
Thursday. Mostly cloudy and windy. Our warm up continues. High: Mid to upper 70s.
Friday: Another strong cold front by daybreak. Falling temps (upper 30s by evening) and windy through the day. Chilly rain.
Saturday: Cloudy, continued cold. Good chance of rain. COLD! High: Low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: Near 60.
Monday. Chance of showers late. Mild. High: Mid to upper 60s.
