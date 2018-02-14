CBS 11Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
TXA 21Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know […]
KRLDPhoto Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
105.3 The FanPhoto Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports […]
BREAKING: Shooting At Florida High School - 17 People Dead, 14+ Injured | Watch LIVEREAD LATEST
Filed Under:bitcoin, Chris Melore, cryptocurrency, IRS, Local TV, talkers, Taxes

CBS Local — Last year was a big year for Bitcoin as the online currency skyrocketed to nearly $20,000 in value. However, a new report claims that many investors are failing to report the big gains on their taxes.

While the value has dropped dramatically in 2018, investors are still on the hook for last year’s cryptocurrency transactions. According to Credit Karma, less than 100 people out of 250,000 who have filed their 2017 taxes through the company have reported buying cryptocurrency. That number falls far short of the 57 percent of Americans polled who said they had cashed in on the investment craze last year.

“Given the popularity of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2017, we’d expect more people to be reporting,” Jagjit Chawla of Credit Karma Tax told Reuters.

According to Fortune, the IRS has received cryptocurrency tax information from just 0.04 percent of filers so far however, seven percent of U.S. taxpayers are believed to own Bitcoin or other digital currencies. “The IRS is going to come after people. People are making real money now. So the IRS isn’t stupid,” hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz said.

The IRS has already come after cryptocurrency exchanges for not coming clean on their investments. The agency successfully sued Coinbase to reveal its client lists after only 802 Bitcoin buyers reported their gains in 2015. If caught not paying up on Bitcoins investments, the government’s tax collectors can not only send taxpayers a bill but also add penalties and interest charges to the amount owed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch