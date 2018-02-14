PLANO (CBSDFW) – A Collin County man is facing child pornography possession charges after investigators discovered over 200 inappropriate images and videos at his home.
Alejandro Alvarez, of Anna, was taken into custody on February 8 after the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the Plano Police Department received a tip that he possessed child porn.
When officers arrived at his home to issue a search warrant, Alvarez admitted that he possessed images that contained child pornography. Investigators later located the 200+ pieces of illicit material.
Alvarez was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility. His bond amount isn’t known at this time.