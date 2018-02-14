DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBS11) – There is a fresh appeal for witnesses after a Fat Tuesday celebration at the Pappadeaux restaurant ended in gunfire.

Alicia Davis was celebrating an early Valentine’s with her husband, when she says she heard what she thought was a balloon popping… then the popping continued.

“Five or six shots, really close together,” says Davis, who described the moments that followed at the Duncanville Pappadeaux as “chaos…people started screaming, running, crawling, it was crazy.”

Instead of running, Davis says she dove under the table.

“I was trying to look around and my husband jumped on top of me and kept telling me to keep my head down.”

When she finally got a chance to run, the nursing student did so in the direction of one of the injured customers.

“I went into nurse mode and put a tourniquet around the guy’s arm,” explains Davis who says she wants to be an ER or trauma nurse and will graduate in May. “I used a napkin, a cloth napkin.”

According to Duncanville Police, two men were rushed to an area hospital. One man was shot multiple times. Both are expected to recover. Detectives are still looking for the gunman and are asking anyone who was in the bar area of the restaurant to contact them if they noticed an argument or anything out of the ordinary prior to the shooting.

“A woman at the restaurant had ties to both a shooter and a victim,” says Officer Doug Sisk with Duncanville PD who says that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, Davis’ daughter says she has a new reason to be proud of her mom.

“She comes home and she had blood all over her hands, and I’m like ‘wow… that’s my mom!'”

“I just felt like this is something I’m called to do,” says Davis. “I had the peace of God over me.”