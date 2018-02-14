CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Duncanville Police, Local TV, Pappadeaux, restaurant shooting, Shooting

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBS11) – There is a fresh appeal for witnesses after a Fat Tuesday celebration at the Pappadeaux restaurant ended in gunfire.

Alicia Davis was celebrating an early Valentine’s with her husband, when she says she heard what she thought was a balloon popping… then the popping continued.

pappadeaux shooting 2 Duncanville Police Appeal For Witnesses In Pappadeaux Shooting

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

“Five or six shots, really close together,” says Davis, who described the moments that followed at the Duncanville Pappadeaux as “chaos…people started screaming, running, crawling, it was crazy.”

Instead of running, Davis says she dove under the table.

“I was trying to look around and my husband jumped on top of me and kept telling me to keep my head down.”

When she finally got a chance to run, the nursing student did so in the direction of one of the injured customers.

“I went into nurse mode and put a tourniquet around the guy’s arm,” explains Davis who says she wants to be an ER or trauma nurse and will graduate in May. “I used a napkin, a cloth napkin.”

According to Duncanville Police, two men were rushed to an area hospital. One man was shot multiple times. Both are expected to recover. Detectives are still looking for the gunman and are asking anyone who was in the bar area of the restaurant to contact them if they noticed an argument or anything out of the ordinary prior to the shooting.

“A woman at the restaurant had ties to both a shooter and a victim,” says Officer Doug Sisk with Duncanville PD who says that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, Davis’ daughter says she has a new reason to be proud of her mom.

“She comes home and she had blood all over her hands, and I’m like ‘wow… that’s my mom!'”

“I just felt like this is something I’m called to do,” says Davis. “I had the peace of God over me.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch