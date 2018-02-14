CBS 11Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
UPDATED: February 14, 2018  5:45 PM
UPDATED: February 14, 2018  5:45 PM
Filed Under:Fort Worth Police, Local TV, officer-involved shooting, OIS

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police responded to a reported officer-involved shooting in the 3000 block of N. Tarrant Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there were two officers involved and the officers were not hurt.

screen shot 2018 02 14 at 4 54 50 pm Suspect Dead After Officer Involved Shooting In Fort Worth

officer-involved shooting in North Fort Worth (Chopper11)

The suspect was rushed to JPS Hospital where he died

The incident started as a domestic disturbance at a business in the area, police said.

Officers saw him leaving the area and pulled him over.

Police said he pulled out a gun and officers shot him.

Alex Wall, who said he witnessed the shooting, told CBS11, “They didn’t do anything that I don’t think they should have because they were telling him to get down. I know that they fired at least one warning shot in the air before anything ever happened.”

