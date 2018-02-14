FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police responded to a reported officer-involved shooting in the 3000 block of N. Tarrant Wednesday afternoon.
Police said there were two officers involved and the officers were not hurt.
The suspect was rushed to JPS Hospital where he died
The incident started as a domestic disturbance at a business in the area, police said.
Officers saw him leaving the area and pulled him over.
Police said he pulled out a gun and officers shot him.
Alex Wall, who said he witnessed the shooting, told CBS11, “They didn’t do anything that I don’t think they should have because they were telling him to get down. I know that they fired at least one warning shot in the air before anything ever happened.”