DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has accepted an invitation to participate in the Spring League.

Manziel made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Back in Texas where it all started. I’ll be joining @TheSpringLeague in Austin to get #ComebackSZN started! Can’t wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do! #cantwaitforspring.”

Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

The Spring League, which takes place in Austin, gives former NFL players an opportunity to practice and play in games in front of NFL scouts, general managers, and player personnel directors.

“Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it’s gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege,” Manziel told the Bleacher Report earlier Wednesday. “The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition. I’d like to thank Brian Woods and The Spring League staff for this opportunity to play the game I love. I’ve made my share of mistakes, but I’m 25 years old and I know my best football is ahead of me.”

Nearly all of the players who participate in The Spring League have spent time on an NFL active, practice, or pre-season roster.

The Spring League consists of four games, two per team, played in April. The 2018 Spring League season will be played from March 28-April 15.

Just this past week, Manziel opened up to Good Morning America about his struggles in life and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.