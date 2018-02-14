PLANO (CBSDFW) – Plano police say they are working an early morning shooting that left a man dead in front of his home.
Authorities responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of McAlice Drive at around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday and located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency services arrived on the scene but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
Plano police haven’t released the victim’s name at this time nor have they listed a suspect in the crime. Officials added that they believe the crime is an isolated incident.
The investigation is on-going.