UPDATED: February 14, 2018 7:15 PM
Plano City Council Member Tom Harrison has apologized for his controversial Facebook post.
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – There is concern and outrage after a city council member in Plano shared an Islamophobic post on Facebook.
The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is asking that Council Member Tom Harrison be censured for sharing a Facebook video that questioned if President Trump should “ban Islam in American schools.”
The video, from the Facebook group “Joined Hands Across America For Trump” shows pictures of students wearing hijabs in classrooms.
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere is calling on Harrison to resign.