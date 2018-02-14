FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Four men rushed into a Fort Worth game room this morning, opening fire with semi-automatic weapons, seriously wounding an 18-year-old woman and robbing the patrons inside.
It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Beach Street near Long Avenue.
According to Fort Worth Police, four men entered with weapons and began robbing the customers.
During the robbery, several shots were fired from what appears to be AK-47 rifles, officers said.
The four suspects ran out of the building and fled on foot heading northeast from the game room.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.