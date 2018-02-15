BALTIMORE (AP) — Pitcher Andrew Cashner and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, a deal that could be worth $41 million over three seasons if he pitches 200 innings annually.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. The deal includes a 2020 option

A 31-year-old right-hander, Cashner is 42-64 with a 3.80 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, San Diego, Miami and Texas, including 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA for the Rangers last year.

He gets a $3 million signing bonus, payable in equal installments each Jan. 15 from 2020 through 2021.

Casher has salaries of $5 million this season and $8 million in 2019, and there is a $10 million option for 2020 that would become guaranteed if he pitches 340 innings combined in the next two seasons. If he reaches 360 innings, it would become a player option.

He can make $5 million in performance bonuses each year.

There are $1,525,000 per season in bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 10 and 15, $625,000 for 20 and $400,000 for 30.

Cashner also can make $3,475,000 each year based on innings: $250,000 each for 110 and 120, $275,000 for 130, $350,000 for 140, $750,000 for 150 and $400,000 apiece for 170, 180, 190 and 200.

His agreement was first reported by MASNsports.com.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)