UPDATED: February 15, 2018  5:35 PM
Filed Under:Andrew Cashner, Baltimore Orioles, Local TV, MLB, Pitcher, Texas Rangers

 

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pitcher Andrew Cashner and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, a deal that could be worth $41 million over three seasons if he pitches 200 innings annually.

gettyimages 853837470 AP Source: Cashner, Orioles Agree To $16M, 2 Year Contract

Starting pitcher Andrew Cashner #54 of the Texas Rangers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park September 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Wade/Getty Images)

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. The deal includes a 2020 option

A 31-year-old right-hander, Cashner is 42-64 with a 3.80 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, San Diego, Miami and Texas, including 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA for the Rangers last year.

He gets a $3 million signing bonus, payable in equal installments each Jan. 15 from 2020 through 2021.

Casher has salaries of $5 million this season and $8 million in 2019, and there is a $10 million option for 2020 that would become guaranteed if he pitches 340 innings combined in the next two seasons. If he reaches 360 innings, it would become a player option.

He can make $5 million in performance bonuses each year.

There are $1,525,000 per season in bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 10 and 15, $625,000 for 20 and $400,000 for 30.

Cashner also can make $3,475,000 each year based on innings: $250,000 each for 110 and 120, $275,000 for 130, $350,000 for 140, $750,000 for 150 and $400,000 apiece for 170, 180, 190 and 200.

His agreement was first reported by MASNsports.com.

