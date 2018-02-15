The DFW Auto Show is at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Wednesday through Sunday. (2/14-18) An outdoor Ride & Drive event will take place at this year’s DFW Auto Show. Visitors will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of some of their favorite cars, trucks and SUVS from a variety of manufacturers. The event will take place at various locations outside of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas Autorama is at Dallas Market Hall Friday through Sunday. (2/16-18) Sting of the WWE will be there Friday night…and John Schneider AKA Bo Duke will be there Saturday. You can also see the cars of the Fate of the Furious which includes a ’66 Corvette Stingray and a Dodge Ice Charger. Customs, Hot Rods, Trucks, Motorcycles and more fill the Dallas Market Hall for three days.

See some wild looking pumpkins at the Dallas Museum of Art today (2/15) through February 25th. They are basically acrylic yellow gourds covered in black polka dots in a mirrored room.

There is a Single Awareness Day Party at the Rustic tonight. (2/15)

The Fort Worth Texas Home and Garden Show is Friday through Sunday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. (2/16-18)

The Frisco Travel Expo is Saturday (2/17) at the Westin Stonebriar. 18 travel suppliers ranging from contemporary cruise lines to ultra-luxury river cruise lines will be on site. Also, here will be exclusive offers and door prizes awarded throughout the event!

Honoring Black Baseball players through highly sophisticated game simulation and research, Bob May gives statistics on how baseball could have been different had black players been allowed to participate in major league baseball during its segregated era. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, Bob May will discuss his two-book series, The Best Season – The First Ninety Games (published July 2012) and The Best Season – The Challenging Finish (published August 2017) at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free.

Savor a musical fusion of African-American spirituals, jazz, and gospel with bandleader Donte Ford, Lawrence Mitchell-Matthews, and the Sankofa Chorale at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18, at the Allen Public Library. Using elements from each of these genres, the featured pieces will offer an international premiere of arrangements and compositions as well as familiar songs such as “Precious Lord” and “Oh Happy Day.”

Dallas Theater Center presents: Frankenstein at the Kalita Humphreys Center now through March 4th.

See “Chicago…The Musical” at Bass Hall Friday through Sunday. (2/16-18) This is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Ron White is at the Majestic Friday night. (2/16)

Celebrate President’s Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum Friday through Monday. (2/17-19)Celebrate President’s Day at the Dallas Arboretum

Enjoy live music all weekend, as Bruce Wilder performs a blend of popular music Saturday and Sunday from 12-4pm in A Tasteful Place, plus beer and wine samples provided by Pegasus Brewery, cooking classes, $2 hotdogs, $2 cherry pies and more.

Active and retired military receive free admission, February 17-19 (with proper identification), only available at the gate. Monday, February 19, 11am-2pm, Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn. Bring a picnic and enjoy a live performance by this popular local band!

Head to the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn this Saturday at Klyde Warren Park for the Chinese New Year Festival! (2/17) 2018 is the Year of The Dog, and the Crow Collection of Asian Art is getting ready for one amazing paw-ty for their 19th annual Chinese New Year Festival!

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is Saturday at ATT Stadium. (2/17)

Alan Jackson and Randy Houser are playing the Verizon Friday night. (2/16)

ABBA Mania: The Official ABBA Tribute Show is at the Toyota Music Factory Friday night. (2/16)

10,000 Maniacs are playing the Kessler Theater Saturday night. (2/17)

The Mullet Boyz are playing Lava Cantina in The Colony Friday night. Freedom – A Tribute to George Michael & Wham will be there Saturday night. (2/17)

Friday night, the Granada Theater has a little something for everyone! Take a trip back to the clubs of the 80’s with Book of Love. (2/16) They were one of the first wave electronic groups. Between 1986 and 1993, the band had a steady string of influential club hits, including the classics “Boy”, and “I Touch Roses”. The band’s music was featured in the classic films: Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Silence of the Lambs and American Psycho.

If you dig Talking heads…check out Heart Byrne. (2/16)

And if you were all about Tears for Fears back in the day, see Cheers for Tears – A Tribute to Tears for Fears. (2/16)

At Fat Daddy’s in Mansfield, you can see Texas Flood – a Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan tonight. (2/15)

Friday (2/16)…check out Live 80 Band. Saturday, (2/17) it is Poo Live Crew.

At their Ft. Worth location, you can see Forever Mac, a celebration of Fleetwood Mac tonight (2/15) and Saturday night, you can see the amazing ACDC Tribute “Back in Black” along with the equally amazing Led Zeppelin tribute “Swan Song”. (2/17)

Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandra are playing Gas Monkey Live Friday night. (2/16) If you have never seen the brides…they are cute young guys who look like a combination of Motley Crue/Avenged Sevenfold/Adam Ant…and sound like 80’s rock complete with harmonizing guitars. With a little cookie monster thrown in here and there.