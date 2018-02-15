GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A theft at South Garland High School led to the discovery of a gun on campus.
School resource officers were told Kerry Guery, 19, was in possession of a stolen cell phone.
When officers found Guery in the school, they recovered the cell phone but also found a handgun and marijuana in his backpack.
Guery was arrested for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon – Prohibited Places and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone.
He was also found to have two Dallas County warrants for theft.
The gun was not loaded and no ammunition was found.
Guery is currently in the Garland Jail.
Garland ISD said in a statement:
We commend this student who made a report today and all who report suspicious behavior, ensuring the continued safety of all at our campuses.