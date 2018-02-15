DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers with the Humane Society of North Texas are searching for one of two dogs stolen from their Rehab Facility on Grafton Street.
“Buster” was stolen shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The sweet pup is on medication for an upper respiratory infection and, “If he does not get this medication, he will get pneumonia,” said Community Relations Manager, Cassie Lackey.
Another dog, “Sherman” who was also stolen was found tied to a pole Thursday.
Call the Human Society of North Texas at (817) 332.4768 if you have any information about Buster.
