Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices have declined a nickel this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.30 per gallon. Motorists across the country are paying an average $2.55 per gallon.
The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.54 per gallon. The cheapest gasoline in Texas is in the Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington areas where drivers are paying an average $2.21 per gallon.
“For the third time this year, Texas ranks as having the lowest statewide gas price average in the nation,” said AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.
AAA experts say Texas has the nation’s lowest statewide average price for gasoline for the second straight week.
