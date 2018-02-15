CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:burglary, charity, Local TV, Operation Rock The Troops, stolen musical equipment, theft, Trailer

PLANO, Texas (CBS11) – A North Texas charity is at a loss after someone broke into one their trailers, stealing thousands of dollars worth of musical equipment.

The burglary happened on Monday in Plano near K Avenue and East Parker Road outside a music recording studio.

“They stole from veterans. I’ll be blunt, they stole from veterans,” said Matthew JC, the founder of Operation Rock The Troops.

screen shot 2018 02 15 at 9 37 40 pm Thieves Steal $20K In Musical Equipment From Veterans Charity

Operation Rock The Troops trailer (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

JC said someone cut the metal latch on the side door of the charity’s trailer.

The thieves stole more than $20,000 worth of guitars, amps, speakers and other musical equipment, according to JC.

Operation Rock The Troops focuses on playing shows for and teaching music to active military members.

They also travel around the world to different military bases and they donate their profits to help stop veteran suicides.

“I think it takes an extremely sick person to do what they did,” said JC.

With their next gig just a week away, JC and his team are scrambling to find and afford replacement gear.

“We use the power of music to give back to the community. When they took the music equipment, it slows down the process of helping our veterans,” said JC.

It is not just about the money. JC said he made so many irreplaceable memories with the guitars.

“These are my babies. This is my life,” said JC.

While he is not sure if the charity was specifically targeted, he has a message to whoever stole the equipment.

“If you need help, ask. Don’t steal,” said JC. “Just give it back. That’s it. Find a place, let us know it’s there, I don’t care who you are. Just give us our stuff back.”

Operation Rock The Troops filed a claim with the insurance company. But since the crime happened at the studio and not their home office, the group is worried about what they will get and when.

Plano Police are investigating but said so far they have no leads or witnesses.

