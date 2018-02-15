*High Yesterday: 79; Precip: 0.01”; YTD Precip: 1.13”; Deficit: 2.26”*
FINALLY!!! A pattern change brings rain back in the forecast off and on over the next 7-10 days. PLUS…morning lows will NOT dip below freezing for a while.
Headlines:
• Low clouds are back this morning and so is the warmth this afternoon.
• A near record high (83 degrees-2005) today.
• Friday morning cold front. 40 degrees colder (by aft.) than today.
• Rain chances increase Sat. then late Sunday.
• Another cold front Tuesday with possible storms.
• Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39
Thursday: Morning clouds, afternoon warmth. High: Low 80s. Near record high (83 degrees-2005). Wind: SSW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, humid and mild. Low: Low 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Friday: Pre-dawn cold front. Isolated showers. Falling temps (40s by eve.) and windy through the day. Wind: NW 20-30 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy, continued chilly. Good chance of rain through the afternoon. Heaviest north of DFW. High: Near 50.
Sunday: Cloudy and cool. More rain by late afternoon. High: Low 60s.
Monday: Chance of showers and storms. High: Low 70s.
Tuesday. Chance of showers and storms. Colder. High: 50s.