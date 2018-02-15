WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Weatherford cardiologist is out of jail on bond after being accused of assaulting one of his patients.
Police investigated Dr. Dennis Doan for more than a month after a patient said the doctor groped her and made inappropriate comments to her during an exam at the Heart Center of North Texas.
Police said they have reason to believe there are more victims.
They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.
Several patients messages CBS11 to say Dr. Doan had “poor bedside manner” but they never experienced anything like this.