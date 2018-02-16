CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Allen Fire Chief Bill Hawley submitted his resignation effective July 20.

He has served as the city’s fire chief since 2002. The city said in a news release on Friday, “Under his leadership, the department has become nationally recognized for training practices and advanced medical protocols.”

Bill Hawley- Allen Fire Chief (City of Allen)

“It’s been a distinct honor and privilege to serve Allen as fire chief,” Hawley said in a statement. “Through teamwork and tireless dedication to continuous improvement, the Allen Fire Department is now an industry leader. The talented women and men of the department will guide the organization to an even brighter future.”

After 16 years of service to Allen and more than 30 years of experience in fire department operations, Hawley said he is leaving to pursue other interests, but did not give specifics about his next endeavor.

While in Allen, the city said he facilitated the construction for a new Fire Station 2 and the addition of Fire Station 5, one of the first fire stations in the U.S. to meet Platinum LEED standards for sustainability. Recently, he has been overseeing proposed renovations for Central Fire Station as approved by voters in the 2016 bond election.

“Bill has done a fantastic job at building our fire department into a world-class operation,” City Manager Peter Vargas said in a statement. “He will be missed.”

