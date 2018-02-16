CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Carroll High School, Carroll ISD, Football Coach, Hal Wasson, Local TV, Southlake, UIL, UIL violations

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBS11) – A new report alleges the Southlake Carroll High School football program violated UIL rules.

Head football coach Hal Wasson was suspended last month.

hal wasson11 Carroll ISD Sends Summary Of Findings Into Football Program Violations To UIL

Southlake Carroll High School football coach Hal Wasson. (CBS11 Sports)

Wasson has not been publicly accused of any kind of wrong-doing, but the new report zeroed in on four UIL violations.

According to Carroll ISD, coaches held camps during summer months when they weren’t supposed to under UIL rules.

There were also spring camps involving sixth graders that happened when they shouldn’t have.

Second, Practices were held after school during the offseason.

UIL rules restrict offseason workouts to one period, during the school day.

Football players were required to workout for the football program on days they had games for other sports.

The report also found that coaches still under contract with other districts coached at Carroll.

UIL requires coaches to be full-time employees.

Tiger Hanner, the attorney for Coach Wasson, after reading the Summary of Findings said, “We look forward to responding.” 

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch