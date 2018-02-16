SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBS11) – A new report alleges the Southlake Carroll High School football program violated UIL rules.
Head football coach Hal Wasson was suspended last month.
Wasson has not been publicly accused of any kind of wrong-doing, but the new report zeroed in on four UIL violations.
According to Carroll ISD, coaches held camps during summer months when they weren’t supposed to under UIL rules.
There were also spring camps involving sixth graders that happened when they shouldn’t have.
Second, Practices were held after school during the offseason.
UIL rules restrict offseason workouts to one period, during the school day.
Football players were required to workout for the football program on days they had games for other sports.
The report also found that coaches still under contract with other districts coached at Carroll.
UIL requires coaches to be full-time employees.
Tiger Hanner, the attorney for Coach Wasson, after reading the Summary of Findings said, “We look forward to responding.”
READ THE FULL REPORT HERE: