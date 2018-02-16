Cedar Hill police are searching for two people in connection to an attempted child abduction at Newman Academy. (Chopper 11)
CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill police say they are searching for two people in connection to an attempted child abduction at a school Friday.
According to police, the attempted abduction happened at Newman Academy in the 1100 block of FM 1382.
The children involved are all accounted for and are safe, police say.
Police describe one of the subjects as a Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The other is described as a black male wearing a white shirt with red lettering.
Police say the two may be armed with a knife.
