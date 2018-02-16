*High Yesterday: 82; Precip: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 1.13”; Deficit: 2.36”*
Headlines:
- Cold front arrives this morning. Grab your jacket!
- Showers moving in later today, lasting overnight into Sat. morning.
- A cool Sat., warming Sunday and Monday with more rain.
- Another cold front Tuesday with possible storms.
- Average rain totals through Tuesday….One inch!
- Normal High: 61; Normal Low: 40
Friday: Morning cold front. Windy and colder. Scattered showers later today. Best chance north of DFW. High: Falling temps; 40s by this evening. Wind: NNW 15-25 G35 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. 60% chance of rain. Heaviest north of DFW. Low: Near 40. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy and cool. High: Upper 50s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and a bit warmer. More rain by late afternoon. High: Mid 60s.
Monday: Chance of showers and storms. High: Low 70s.
Tuesday. Chance of showers and storms. Another cold front Colder. High: 60s.
Wed. and Thurs: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs: 40s to 50s.