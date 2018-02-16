CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Dan Brounoff, DFW Weather, krld, KRLD Mornings, KRLD Weather, Weather

*High Yesterday: 82; Precip: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 1.13”; Deficit: 2.36”*

Headlines:

  • Cold front arrives this morning. Grab your jacket!
  • Showers moving in later today, lasting overnight into Sat. morning.
  • A cool Sat., warming Sunday and Monday with more rain.
  • Another cold front Tuesday with possible storms.
  • Average rain totals through Tuesday….One inch!
  •  Normal High: 61; Normal Low: 40

Friday: Morning cold front. Windy and colder. Scattered showers later today. Best chance north of DFW. High: Falling temps; 40s by this evening. Wind: NNW 15-25 G35 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. 60% chance of rain. Heaviest north of DFW. Low: Near 40. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy and cool. High: Upper 50s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and a bit warmer. More rain by late afternoon. High: Mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of showers and storms. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday. Chance of showers and storms. Another cold front Colder. High: 60s.

Wed. and Thurs: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs: 40s to 50s.​

