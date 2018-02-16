FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said a 12-year-old girl who was originally reported kidnapped Friday night, actually ran away.
This happened in the 300 block of Wayne Street in a neighborhood near Beach and Highway 121 in East Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Police said they received a report of the girl being taken by someone in a blue car, but later determined she got in it voluntarily.
Police are still looking for the child but they say she was not kidnapped.
Police have not yet provided any photos or descriptions of the child.