DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released a surveillance image of a man wanted for several home burglaries in the M Streets area.

Police said January 30, between 11:55 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., the broke into a home in the 5800 block of Ellsworth through a rear door and took several items.

According to the police report, the suspect even helped himself to some ice cream in the victim’s freezer.

The suspect was caught on security video inside and outside the victim’s residence.

The suspect is said to be between 40 to 45-years-old, with brown hair and a medium build. He was wearing a mesh ball cap with the words “On the Fly” on the front.

The same suspect also burglarized a house in the 6100 block of Kenwood Avenue on the same day between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The suspect broke into the victim’s home through a rear door and took several items.

Detectives gathered surveillance video from the area that shows the suspect riding a yellow rental bicycle into the victim’s yard and then leaving minutes later on the bicycle with a bag of property.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect can contact Detective Scott Hopkins at the Central Investigative Unit at 214-670-5760 or scott.hopkins@dpd.dallascityhall.com.

