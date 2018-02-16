DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released a surveillance image of a man wanted for several home burglaries in the M Streets area.

Police said January 30, between 11:55 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., the broke into a home in the 5800 block of Ellsworth through a rear door and took several items.

According to the police report, the suspect even helped himself to some ice cream in the victim’s freezer.

Surveillance video provided by the homeowner, Robin, who did not want us to use her last name, showed the man rummaging through her refrigerator, then her freezer.

Then he discovered her her Cookie and Cream ice cream.

“I saw this man (on surveillance video) put it in my microwave and warm it up and take a spoon and start eating it,” said Robin. “I was like (gasp) he took my ice cream!”

Robin said he stole sentimental treasures from her including an heirloom engagement ring her mother gave her before she died.

“He also got some coins from all different countries that my dad visited during Vietnam,” she said.

The suspect is said to be between 40 to 45-years-old, with brown hair and a medium build. He was wearing a mesh ball cap with the words “On the Fly” on the front.

The same suspect also burglarized a house in the 6100 block of Kenwood Avenue on the same day between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The man broke into the victim’s home through a back door and took several items.

Detectives gathered surveillance video from the area that shows the suspect riding a yellow rental bicycle into the victim’s yard and then leaving minutes later on the bicycle with a bag of the homeowners belongings.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect can contact Detective Scott Hopkins at the Central Investigative Unit at 214-670-5760 or scott.hopkins@dpd.dallascityhall.com.