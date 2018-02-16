CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Florida school shooting, Gun Control, gun crime, gun violence, Local TV, pediatric trauma surgeon

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dr. Faisel Qureshi comes home from work every day and counts his blessings.

“My kids are safe,” he said.

As a pediatric trauma surgeon, he treats some of gun violence’s youngest victims.

screen shot 2018 02 16 at 10 04 34 pm Pediatric Trauma Surgeon Fed Up With Treating Children For Gun Wounds

Dr. Faisel Qureshi – pediatric trauma surgeon

He’s operated on a 9-month-old who was shot.

“Literally being fed in a high chair and a bullet came through the window. Really??” he said, with an expression of disbelief.

The innocent bystanders are the ones he finds most disturbing.

“Recently, I had a young boy – 14 years old, so the age of my son – he was playing basketball, doing nothing, minding his own business. There was an altercation right next to him. He was shot in the head, and he passed away.”

The hardest part for him, though, is seeing the families’ desperation and grief, often heart-wrenching scenes like the ones witnessed this week in Florida.

“It’s frustrating because that is purely avoidable. Do you know what I mean? If you get in a car wreck, most people don’t cause car wrecks on purpose. But a victim of gun violence? Somebody thought about pulling the trigger,” he said.

Trained to remain objective and keep emotions in check in the operating room, he says doctors are finding their voice outside hospital walls.

“We know we can influence lawmakers and lawmakers have to hear these stories,” he said.

Dr. Qureshi spoke to CBS11 as an individual sharing his person views and not as representative of the hospitals where he works, which asked not to be named in our report.

He belongs to the American Pediatric Surgery Association, which today sent a letter urging members to advocate for change in policy in legislation.

“Access has to be limited… to high caliber weapons, weapons with multiple rounds,” said Qureshi.

“I think the mental health issue needs to be tackled,” he added.

Qureshi says he’d like to see moderate voice and common sense win out.

“The only way lawmakers and legislators will be objective is if they have the data and nobody’s collecting the data on gun violence,” he said.

For the sake of children, he says, it’s time to find a solution.

“Try to find the middle ground and let’s be an adult about this,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch