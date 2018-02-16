CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Beating, Christopher Acklin, Injury to the Elderly Causing Serious Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon, Local TV, Plano Police, prison sentence

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge sentenced Christopher Dee Acklin, 46, of Plano, to 32 years in prison for Injury to the Elderly Causing Serious Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon.

acklin Plano Man Heads To Prison For 3 Decades For Brutal Attack On His Mother

Christopher Dee Acklin

In December 2016, Acklin got drunk and then strangled and beat his mother, age 73, at her home in Plano. The injuries he caused required extensive medical treatment, including skin grafts on her arms and surgery for a fractured femur, Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis’ office said in a news release.

During the sentencing phase of Acklin’s guilty plea, the victim testified that she closed her eyes during the assault and felt like she was going to die.

Prosecutors presented evidence of prior assaults by Acklin, including a 2010 conviction for assault family violence against his mother, and a 2013 conviction for assault family violence against his wife at the time.Plano

Prosecutors presented evidence of Acklin’s other criminal conduct, including two prior convictions for DWI, multiple violations of protective orders, as well as Plano Police Sgt. Christer Matthews’ testimony about Acklin’s bad conduct post-arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch