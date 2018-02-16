McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge sentenced Christopher Dee Acklin, 46, of Plano, to 32 years in prison for Injury to the Elderly Causing Serious Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon.
In December 2016, Acklin got drunk and then strangled and beat his mother, age 73, at her home in Plano. The injuries he caused required extensive medical treatment, including skin grafts on her arms and surgery for a fractured femur, Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis’ office said in a news release.
During the sentencing phase of Acklin’s guilty plea, the victim testified that she closed her eyes during the assault and felt like she was going to die.
Prosecutors presented evidence of prior assaults by Acklin, including a 2010 conviction for assault family violence against his mother, and a 2013 conviction for assault family violence against his wife at the time.Plano
Prosecutors presented evidence of Acklin’s other criminal conduct, including two prior convictions for DWI, multiple violations of protective orders, as well as Plano Police Sgt. Christer Matthews’ testimony about Acklin’s bad conduct post-arrest.