The Dodge Ram pickup truck display during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. (credit: Saul LoebAFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 229,000 Ram trucks, mostly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without a key in the ignition or a foot on the brake.

The recall covers certain 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. Also included are 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks. All are from 2017 and 2018 and have steering column shifters.

U.S. government documents say if the brake pedal is pushed for a long time when the trucks are running and in park, the brake-shift interlock pin can become lodged in an open position, increasing the risk of an unintended rollaway.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this recall. The company recommends that drivers always use the parking brake as a safety precaution.

Dealers will update software and replace a switch if needed in a recall that starts March 30.

The recall is in addition to one announced in December involving 1.8 million Ram trucks for the same issue. Fiat Chrysler says it discovered that additional trucks could have the problem.

