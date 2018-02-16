CBS 11(credit: Denton Police) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reversing plans to lay off more than 100 older state troopers as a means of hitting mandated budget cuts.

DPS Director Steve McCraw said in a memo to employees Thursday that the agency won’t move forward with the reduction in force, which had been met with backlash by troopers and lawmakers.

(credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The layoffs targeted formerly retired Texas troopers who were rehired. They had returned to the job under a program that was originally launched in response to struggles to recruit new members to the state’s police force.

McCraw said in a memo that state leaders gave the OK to use other funds to cover the trooper salaries.

Texas has sought to add troopers in recent years while drastically increasing spending on border security.

