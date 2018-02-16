DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are asking for the public to help them identify two men accused of attacking a woman and robbing her near the West End Tuesday evening.
Officials say the victim was walking in the 1800 block of Laws Street at about 9:40 p.m. when she was punched in the face and knocked to the ground by the unknown assailants.
Police say the suspects then took off some of the victim’s clothing to look for property as she lay in the street unconscious. The two men fled with the victim’s property and headed in the direction of Griffin Street after they saw a vehicle approaching.
Authorities believe one of the suspects was caught on camera after the incident at a McDonald’s. You can see a video of the suspect above.
If you have any information on this crime, you can contact Detective Holmes at 214-671-3637.