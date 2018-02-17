DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo announced that its female hippo gave birth early Saturday morning, but the calf did not survive.
The zoo said this was Boipelo’s first pregnancy and that they have been cautious with her by not making the impending birth public.
“We always put an emphasis on allowing animals to express natural behaviors, so we gave Boipelo space to interact with the baby immediately after the birth,” said Harrison Edell, Vice President of Animal Operations and Welfare. “The calf arrived just after 6:30 a.m., and while Boipelo did assist the calf to the surface of the pool, it was not soon enough. In reviewing the situation, we know for certain there was no safe way for the staff to intervene to help the calf.”
The zoo said the hippo is upset, but they are focusing on helping Boipelo through the difficult time.