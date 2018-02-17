CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was seen taking a homeowner’s ice cream during a burglary is suspected of other burglaries in Dallas.

Surveillance video on Friday showed the suspect raiding a woman’s freezer and taking her ice cream during a burglary. New video on Saturday shows another burglary he is accused of on the same day.

The new surveillance video shows the suspect arriving at a home on Kenwood Avenue in Dallas on a rental bike. Police say the suspect broke in and took several items and then rode away on the bike full of property.

Officers say the man is accused in another home burglary the same day on January 30. Less than half a mile away on Ellsworth Avenue, the victim’s video captured the suspect burglarizing her home and eating ice cream.

Ken Shaddock lives in the area and is spreading the word about the crimes on social media.

“I think there’s probably someone who knows this man. I think whoever that person is should come forward and should tell the police what they know. I think that this person needs some help… by coming forward, they can give him the help that he needs,” said Shaddock.

Police say the man is wanted for several other burglaries.

