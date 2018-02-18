SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS) – Police in San Antonio said four people were shot, including a 6-year-old boy, outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant Sunday on the city’s westside. The San Antonio Police Department said they received multiple reports of a shooting
All three of the adult victims were in their 20s. Two of the three adults suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition, police said in a news conference Sunday. The 6-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, but his injury is considered non-life-threatening.
A spokesman for the department said officers do not believe the shooting was random, but would not elaborate.
Police said the victims were waiting outside to eat when the shooting occurred. They are looking for a male suspect who ran to a nearby hotel and is still at large.