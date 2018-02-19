FORT WORTH (CBS11 SPORTS) – Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield spent Monday in Fort Worth, where he picked up his trophy for winning the Davey O’Brien Award.
The trophy is awarded to the top quarterback in college football.
Mayfield wrapped up his senior season with Oklahoma in stellar style.
Mayfield also won the Heisman Trophy, and the Associated Press Player of the Year in 2017.
He said he will not be attending the NFL Draft in Arlington at the end of April. He will watch it with his family.