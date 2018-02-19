CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars, Hockey, Hockey Leagues, Kari Lehtonen, Local TV, National Hockey League, NHL, San Jose Sharks, Tyler Pitlick

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikkel Boedker might be playing his best hockey with the Sharks.

“Yeah, I think that’s pretty fair to say,” Boedker said after scoring twice in San Jose’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. “I think it’s going well, capitalizing on the chances and paying real well. Our line has been very good and we’re fortunate to get a lot of chances, so we got to keep going.”

Joe Pavelski, Melker Karlsson and Justin Braun also scored and Martin Jones made 26 saves for the Sharks, who won their fourth in five games.

Gemel Smith and Tyler Pitlick scored for Dallas. Ben Bishop was chased after allowing four goals on five shots, and Kari Lehtonen made 22 saves in relief. The Stars had won six of their previous seven games.

“When you look at it, it’s been this way four of the last six games. The goalies have saved us. They didn’t save us tonight,” Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said. “When you don’t check, when you don’t want to check, against a good team that’s ready to play, you get burned.”

The Stars beat the Sharks 6-0 on New Year’s Eve and had won three straight against them entering play Sunday.

“We were actually moving this game,” Braun said. “In Dallas, everyone left their legs somewhere else. Everyone was coming above on the backcheck and shutting down their speed. That was huge.”

Pavelski scored 27 seconds into the contest to spark the onslaught. After taking a passfrom Timo Meier, Pavelski backhanded the puck into the net. Karlsson made it 2-0 a little more than five minutes later, taking a rebound off the back boards, he was able to sneak it past Bishop.

Boedker scored when his shot was deflected off the stick of Alexander Radulov and past Bishop. Boedker scored again two minutes later with a shot over Bishop’s left shoulder, ending Bishop’s day with 2:37 remaining in the first period.

“He’s played some solid hockey at stretches but hasn’t got rewarded,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said of Boedker. “I think he’s combining them now, which is what we need, and we need that to continue.”

Braun found a crease through the defense to make it 5-0 five minutes into the second period.

“They scored every chance they got,” Stars Dan Hemhuis said. “Our determination level was not high enough. We have to get our process in order and the results will take care of itself.”

Smith scored midway through the third period after taking a smart pass from Brett Richie and tapping it into an open net.

Pitlick scored on a rebound in front of the net off a shot from John Klineberg.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch