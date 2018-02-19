SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas Boy Scouts stayed busy on Presidents’ Day, doing something positive in the community.
They planted American flags around Southlake Town Square.
Southlake DPS took notice on Twitter and thanked them.
The City of Southlake Department of Public Safety tweeted, “A special thank you to the local Boy Scouts for placing U.S. Flags around Town Sq. for President’s Day. Flags have also been lowered to half-staff on City bldgs. in honor of the 17 victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Flags will remain lowered until this evening.”
Presidents’ Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February in between Abraham Lincoln’s and George Washington’s birthdays.