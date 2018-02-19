DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers, who hasn’t played in a regular season game in his two-year career, made waves this weekend when he said on social media that he was going to be the next best tight end in the NFL.

The former Baylor basketball player posted the following message on Instagram:

“Facts is facts. It’s only the beginning. Truth is I’m Ready for more. Been ready for more. The dilemma of me not being ready is over. I got a piece of it last year and it felt so good doing it, y’all will never understand that feeling. It was like the most epic scene of movie before the power goes out in ya house for a few hours and you forget all about what you was watching. I watched those two games the other day and I told myself “Ima be the next best tight end in this league” and I believe that with all my heart. lol y’all continue to hate while I continue to shine I love y’all, y’all make me better. God Knows my heart and that’s all that counts to me. #Blessed #HumbleandHungry #LemmeEat#IWantTheWholePieThisTime#NewSZNSameRZN #killeverything”

Gathers made quite the impression in the preseason when he caught seven balls for 106 yards and two touchdowns. However, he suffered a concussion in training camp and was eventually placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Just throw it up to the basketball player…

Let him take care of the rest. Kellen Moore. Rico Gathers. GOT 'EM! #AZvsDAL pic.twitter.com/DgF5RGZ1td — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2017

Gathers’ athletic ability and raw talent led to Dallas to use a sixth-round pick on him in the 2016 draft.