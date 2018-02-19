CBS 11(credit: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Rifle Association is currently scheduled to hold their annual meetings at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas this May. But one Dallas leader is now calling for the organization to stay away from the Texas city.

Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway is urging the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits to find a new home, saying that the gun event is inappropriate following last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Caraway is set to address this issue further on Monday.

caraway1 Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway Says We Have Got To Take On The NRA

In a statement released to the media, Caraway said:

Gun violence has played a significant part in Dallas’ historical past from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the five Dallas Police officers gunned down in July 2016 to the brutal murder of a mother of six children in District 4 this past Christmas. It is time to put the heat on the NRA and demand that they work with elected officials in our country to establish gun laws that protect our children and keep our communities safe. We have got to take on the NRA. I am all for the protection of the 2nd Amendment but I am also for protecting the children and a safer Dallas. We must get rid of these assault weapons to protect the children and we must do something now.

The annual NRA event is scheduled for May 4-6 in Dallas. This is where the group’s national elected officials take part in their leadership meetings. But the event also includes exhibits and the legal sale of guns. Caraway is calling for the NRA to stay out of Dallas and work with politicians to establish gun laws.

Many of the country’s mass shootings were committed with the use of an AR-15 rifle, labeled as a military assault weapon but often purchased legally by the shooters. This was the case with both the school shooting in Florida last week and the ambush on Dallas police officers in 2016.

